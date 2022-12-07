From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wednesday said the report alleging him of looting government house was orchestrated because it failed the test of balance and fairness in journalism.

The Media Aide to Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, who spoke to journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Osogbo, said the report is not only one-sided, but it is also unprofessional and arranged to suit the purpose it was used for.

Flanked by he immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeleke Adebayo, Omipidan wondered why Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), that Oyetola allowed to operate professionally could be used to embarrass journalism profession by doing a report and not bothered to balance it or go by the cliche of “all efforts to get reaction proved abortive.”

He explained that an inventory was conducted in the company of DSS officials who were attached to the government house at the time and security operatives attached to the new governor, particularly A. Umale and Pius Akpan.

According to Omipidan, the DSS report titled “Inventory of Items in Osun State Governor’s and Presidential Lodges,” shows that nothing suggests that any of the items in the buildings was carted away, as all were intact at the time of handing over.”

Omipidan accused the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, of not being professional for appearing as sponsor in the ‘stage-managed’ report.

Reading the items in the inventory, Omipidan said, “if there was any looting as being claimed by the agents of the new government, then we should look in their direction.