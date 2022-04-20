From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has directed all political appointees with interest to contest the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji, yesterday, in Osogbo, said the directive is sequel to the State Executive Council’s meeting of April 13, and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, as well as the electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It was gathered that the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, is eyeing the House of Representatives ticket in Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo constituency, while the Special Adviser on Public Health, Siji Olamiju, is eyeing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency ticket.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sola Oladepo, may resign to contest Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun federal constituency.

It was gathered that the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, is eyeing the ticket of Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe federal constituency.