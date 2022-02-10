From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has boasted that other aspirants for the February 19 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the July governorship election will not pose any serious threat to his aspiration of retaining his seat.

He spoke after appearing before the screening panel at the APC national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, assuring that his achievements will see him through his reelection.

“If My performance speaks for me and that is good and fine. I don’t want to go into individuals, believe me if you have visited Osun in recent times, you should be able to answer the question by yourself. We have done very well so I can never be threatened by anybody coming in. I am always the aspirant to beat any time any day,” he said.

On how prepared he is for the election, Governor Oyetola said: “I have been going round to talk to members of the party in all the Local Governments as of yesterday out of thirty we visited about eighteen of the local government and we will continue with the strategic engagements starting from tomorrow so that is to show you the fact that I don’t want to take anything for granted.

“This is an election that is among members of the party so I will need their endorsement to be able to fly the flag of the party. I’ve been going around to ask for for the support of the members of the party in all the local governments of the state. So I am prepared.

“My performance in office as I speak today is enough for me to win the primary in the party and to win the election in all areas of endeavour, in infrastructure, health, Education, security and the economy. That means by every standard, we have done so well. So, giving the fact that within the last three and a half years, I have been able to justify the confidence repose in me by the people.

“I believe winning the election is not a problem. I have always been a member of the party. It is not the matter of being a member of the Caretaker Committee. I have been very much involved in the party, right from the time of AD till date. I am not a novice when it comes to the issue of party. The Caretaker thing is just a fact, I wasn’t a member of the Caretaker when I won the election in 2018, so why should I be discouraged from serving the party?” Oyetola said.