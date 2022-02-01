From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has embarked on rehabilitation of over 200 kilometres across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking with journalists during the inspection of the ongoing projects in Iwo, Ikirun-Iree-Otan-Ayegbaju and others on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the governor of Works, Toke Olaniyan, said the roads belonged to both the federal and state governments.

Noting that the governor ordered the rehabilitation for the benefit of the people of the state, Olaniyan said several efforts had been made to draw the attention of the federal government to the portholes but all to no avail.

He said, “whether the road belongs to the federal government or other tiers of government, the situation requires that state government should intervene to save the life of its citizen and improve the social-economic situation.

Spending at Iwo, Olaniyan said, “for a long time now, this road has been virtually abandoned and the stretch that passes through the town divided the town into two. The governor directed that we should come in here and fix the bad portion of the road.

“We are here to rehabilitate the critical spoilt part of the road so that we can restore normalcy to the movement of vehicles and traffic.

“We tried to reach the federal government but due to one issue or the other, they could not come over and we decided to embark on the rehabilitation of the road.

“We know we are going to bear the cost but it is a thing of joy that we will make our people comfortable.”