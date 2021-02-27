Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State was on Thursday conferred with the “BusinessDay Newspaper Best Governor of the Year” for 2020 Award. The award was presented to him at a colourful event held both virtually and physically at the Congress Hall of Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was the Royal Father of the Day.

Others that graced the occasion include former Nigeria’s military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon. He spoke as the Special Guest of Honour. Oyetola’s emergence, according to the organisers, followed the paper’s assessment carried out by its “2020 States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards Committee.”

At the end of it all, he emerged the overall winner based on his sterling achievements on different sectors including health, education, security and inclusive governance since his assumption of office in 2018.

“These are seen as a manifestation of good institutional transformations, creation of friendly business environment, expanding opportunities and a shift towards socio-economic development of Osun,” the Managing Director of Business Day, Dr. Ogho Okiti said. Responding, Oyetola who was accompanied by the wife, Mrs. Kafayat, his son, Femi and some political functionaries from the state, said he was humbled by the recognition.

He noted that if the administration’s modest efforts at giving its best to Osun people in the most-challenging two years in the country have earned it the highly-coveted award, it is an invitation to do more and surpass its accomplishments in the two years ahead.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution,” he said. “This development agenda is what we have termed ATM – Agriculture, Tourism and Mining. These are the sectors where we have comparative advantage in view of the presence of resource deposits and potential.”