From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chairman of the committee for the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq, has declared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the primary.

The results of the primary election were announced by each of the returning officers at the secretariat of APC in Osogbo, Osun State.

There was violence in a ward in Atakumosa East while a ward Iwo was also marred by violence.

Around 3 am on Sunday, Governor AbduRasak declared Oyetola the winner of the election.

According to him, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola scored 222,169, Lasun Yusuf polled 460, and Moshood Adeoti scored 12,921 notes.

The result as announced by each Returning Officers is as follows.

.

1. Atakumosa East – Oyetola 2,637,

Lasun Yusuf 2, Moshood Adeoti 165.

2. Atakumosa West – Governor Oyetola 4,655, Lasun Yusuf 07, Moshood Adeoti 305.

3. Ayedaade – Governor Oyetola 3,615, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 540

4. Ayedire – Governor Oyetola 3,274, Lasun Yusuf 03, Moshood Adeoti 279.

5. Boluwaduro – Governor Oyetola 6,399, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 62.

6. Boripe – Governor Oyetola 15,034, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 05

7. Ede North – Governor Oyetola 7,117, Lasun Yusuf 02, Moshood Adeoti 311

8. Ede South – Governor Oyetola 2,664, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 628

9. Egbedore – Governor Oyetola 5,500, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 420

10. Ejigbo – Governor Oyetola 8,007, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 360

11. Ife Central – Governor Oyetola 10,843, Lasun Yusuf 01, Moshood Adeoti 344.

12. Ifedayo – Governor Oyetola 4,214, Moshood Adeoti 141, Lasun Yusuf 0.

13. Ife East – Governor Oyetola 12,030, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 326.

14. Ifelodun – Governor Oyetola 11,873, Lasun Yusuf 27, Moshood Adeoti 631

15. Ife North -Governor Oyetola 3,377, Lasun Yusuf 05, Moshood Adeoti 242.

16. Ife South – Governor Oyetola 8,268, Lasun Yusuf 0, Adeoti 43

17. Ila – Governor Oyetola 8,834, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 47.

18. Ilesa East – Governor Oyetola 4,857, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 583

19. Ilesa West – Governor Oyetola 3,877, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 446

20. Irepodun – Governor Oyetola – 7,928, Lasun Yusuf 214, Moshood Adeoti 732

21. Irewole – Governor Oyetola – 7,560, Lasun Yusuf -0, Moshood Adeoti 537

22. Isokan – Governor Oyetola – 6,468, Lasun Yusuf 13, Moshood Adeoti 279

23. Iwo – Governor Oyetola – 9,432, Lasun Yusuf 01, Moshod Adeoti – 2,543

24. Obokun – Oyetola 5,245, Lasu Yusuf, 02, Moshood Adeoti – 527

25. Odo-Otin – Goverbor Oyetola -7,735, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 384

26. Olaoluwa -3,771, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti – 363.

27. Olorunda – Governor Oyetola – 7,103, Lasun Yusuf 01, Moshood Adeoti 555.

28. Oriade – Governor Oyetola – 10,935, Lasun Yusuf – 11, Moshood Adeoti 438.

29. Orolu – Governor Oyetola – 6,652, Lasun Yusuf 0, Moshood Adeoti 130.

30. Osogbo – Governor Oyetola- 22,265, Lasun Yusuf 170, Moshood Adeoti 655.