From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State has evacuated its students studying at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who ordered the evacuation of no fewer than 15 students, said his administration would not spare any effort in ensuring desired educational development and safety of its students studying in any part of the country. He said the student were evacuated with police escort from Plateau State and received at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

Oyetola extolled the education advantage of the state saying it must be sustained to secure a better future for the children. He promised to continue to support Osun students studying in other parts of the country within the available resources of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who received the students on behalf of the governor, commended the security operatives, especially the police, for ensuring the students were brought safely to the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Kehinde Ayantuji, explained that the distress call to evacuate the students of Osun origin heated up about 48 hours when the student could not bear the crisis in Jos.

“The governor had contemplated arranging a flight for the students but the process of evacuation was tedious. As a result of 24 hours curfew in Jos, our students could not access the airport, they were picked up in different locations at the various flash point, we resulted to road evacuation with Police escort from Plateau State police command. We were able to evacuate the students with the help of the commissioner of Police, Plateau State. They arrived the state about 2pm on Sunday,” Ayantunji said.

Osun State Students Coordinator in UNIJOS, Oluwasanmi Sinmiloluwa, who narrated the ordeal said, said Jos was tensed, and lives of students were threatened as the crisis thickens.

“The police was going around with Armoured Personnel Carrier to pick students from their hostels. We were under the rain and sun for hours. We thank God that we are finally in our state. We thank Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for prompt response to secure our lives.”

