From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday hosted members of the state judiciary at a dinner to celebrate the end of the 2020 legal year.



The Governor was joined at the dinner held at the Osun State Government House by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon Ajibola Famurewa, and the Commissioner (Technical) in the Board, Dr Moshood Adekunle Oluawo.

Others at the dinner were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Commissioner for Commerce, Co-operative and Empowerment, Mrs Olusola Ogunfolaju, and the Commissioner for Political Strategy, Mr Taiwo Akeju.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola lauded the members of the judiciary for their efforts at building a virile society.

In his speech, Oluawo, popularly called Moshadek, hailed the judiciary for upholding the tenets of the legal practice.

He also commended members of the judiciary for their neutrality in the affairs of the state, urging them to keep up with the tempo.