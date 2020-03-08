Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Oyetola in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, commended Osinbajo for the sterling leadership qualities he has exhibited as the vice president of the country and head of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The governor described Osinbajo as a successful legal practitioner, an accomplished public servant, committed and patriotic Nigerian, whose commitment to the unity and progress of the country is never in doubt.

He appreciated him for his selfless service to the nation, noting that the country and her people had benefited immensely from his vast knowledge and brilliance, wealth of experience in public service and leadership qualities.

“I thank God on your behalf for the remarkable achievements and accomplishments he has enabled you to record both in private and public life. You are a great leader whose attributes are worthy of emulation by the younger generation of Nigerians,” the governor said.

Oyetola also praised the vice president for being a faithful and dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he is doing well to assist the president in achieving his administration’s agenda of tackling security, fighting corruption and revamping the nation’s economy.

“I pray God grant you and President Buhari the needed wisdom and strength to continue to lead the country on the path of economic recovery and growth and take Nigeria and Nigerians to the much desired Next Level of progress, development and prosperity.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of the State of Osun, I congratulate Your Excellency on your 63rd birthday celebration and pray God Almighty continue to keep you in good health and grant you many more years of robust service to Nigeria and humanity in general,” the governor added.