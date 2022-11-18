From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday flagged the 20th edition of monthly food support to 30,000 vulnerable in the state.

He said he was committed to sustaining the social intervention programmes to raise the standard of living of the people, stimulating the economy and making life meaningful and worthwhile for the generality of the people.

This is just as the gari processors lauded the governor for elevating their businesses by allowing them to supply gari for monthly distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the entrepreneurs during the flag-off of the 20th edition of the food distribution in Osogbo, Raji Adekunle and Tajudeen Azeez, explained that the introduction of gari into the scheme has helped to promote their work from meagre to mega.

Oyetola stated that he was resolute to continue the programme for the betterment of the people particularly the most vulnerable, saying nothing would make the lofty initiative die.

The state government had April 2021 inaugurated the monthly distribution of food items to vulnerable citizens as part of efforts to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19 and meet the most essential basic food needs of the beneficiaries.

The government targeted 30,000 households as beneficiaries of the monthly gesture believing that it would have an attendant multiplier effect on the socioeconomic fortunes and commercial activities of the State.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government during the distribution, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said the positive feedback has been the source of encouragement for the government to continue.

“We thank God that in the last 20 months, this administration has not failed on the promise made to the people of the state. Just like we said a few months ago, we will continue this programme as long as we remain in Government and we are glad that this is the 20th edition in which over 600,000 households have directly benefitted. You can imagine the number of persons that make up a household, some are three, four, five, six and so on.

“This has a great impact on the people of the State and it shows that the government is passionate about their welfare and security.

“It is the feedback we are getting that has been a source of great encouragement to the government. When government does a thing and people are appreciative, it encourages the government to continue for the benefit of the people”, he added.

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, said the scheme has impacted greatly on the economy of the state.

He said, “this scheme has been a great success and we have been able to build more entrepreneurs as months went by. It has been very encouraging. If you look at the socioeconomic value chain of this programme, one will not but appreciate the impact it has made in people’s lives. We have direct and indirect beneficiaries, we have the suppliers, farmers, gari processors, artisans, and entrepreneurs among others.

“It is our hope and firm belief that it is a programme that we are going to continue and as we are finishing our first term, Mr Governor will continue with the scheme when he comes back for his second term because it is a scheme that needs to be continued.”