Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday inaugurated the construction work of a juice production company at the Omoluabi Free Trade Zone, Osogbo. The company is owned by Collins Crown Limited.

The governor seized the opportunity to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and eliminating identifiable bottlenecks that can discourage investors.

The construction of the industry is one of the positive outcomes of the government’s determination to advance the state’s economy through sustainable Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Oyetola said the citing of the juice production company in Osogbo was apt, as the State is economically endowed with great potential for fruits harvest.

According to him, Osun is blessed with pineapple in Ejigbo, Irepodun and Ifelodun Local Government Areas; oranges in Ife/Ijesha, Iwo zones and some other parts of the States, hence, the need to have the fruit juice production plant so that several tons of these agricultural produce which rot away annually could be gainfully utilised as raw materials for the Industry.

He added that the administration was poised to harness Osun’s potential in all sectors for maximum socio-economic gains. Oyetola said that the state under his watch had successfully nurtured the economy to support the dreams of entrepreneurs by providing the requisite infrastructure to support their efforts while putting in place the right policy frameworks to facilitate hitch-free business experience.

In his remark, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, commended Governor Oyetola for being committed to socio-economic and infrastructural development of the state since inception of his administration.

The Chairman, Collins Crown Limited, Mr Kola Adeyemo, said the company was prepared to ensure successful completion and take-off of the project, noting that all needed facilities were on ground.