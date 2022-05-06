From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has flagged off the rehabilitation of Osogbo-Okinni-Ilobu-Ifon (9.8km) Federal Government road in the State.

The Governor also flagged off and ordered for immediate reconstruction, Ire-Akari-round-about-Erin Osun LCDA Junction road (3.21km) and Post Office-Aiyetoro-Jamodo Olufon Palace-Janta road in Ifon-Osun (2.1km) respectively.

The newly-awarded three major roads that fall within Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency and Egbedore Local Government Area, have been crying for intervention due to their deplorable condition and neglect over the years.

The roads have been in a state of disrepair for 13 years after the re-award of the contract for its rehabilitation by the Federal Government in 2013.

The state government awarded the roads project to Messrs. Slavabogu Construction Nigeria Limited in the sum of N3,265,623,449.00, with a completion period of 12 months.

The Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, members of the State and National Assemblies, communities leaders, among others, extolled the government for considering the roads for reconstruction after so many years of agitation.

Oyetola reassured the citizens that politics would not for any reason hamper governance as he is committed to completing ongoing projects, initiating new ones as well as consolidating on his monumental strides when he is returned for second term.

He said the project was in fulfilment of his administration’s avowed commitment to continue to grant development facilities to the people as promised, saying, “This is another delivery of the need that our people expressed during our Town Hall meetings”.

According to him, the need to urgently reconstruct the roads was informed by the avoidable hardship being experienced by the residents of the State plying the roads on daily a basis.

“These three roads, which have been in a deplorable condition over the years, have led to loss of several man-hours with the resultant negative effect on the social-economic activities in the State. It is our resolve to ensure that the relevant communities benefit from our infrastructure development efforts.

“The contract for the rehabilitation of these roads was used to kick start the e-procurement process newly-adopted by the State Government with four Ministries as the pilot MDAS.

“I am glad to inform this gathering that the award of the Contract is transparent and open to all on the e-procurement platform of the State.

“Messrs. SlavaBogu Nig. Ltd., which scored the highest point, was awarded the Contract in the sum of N3,265,623,449.00.

“It is my prayer and hope that when completed, the people of the State shall use these roads for profitable business as well as for general social development of the area. It is my belief that as good motorable roads boost the development of an area, the socio-economic activities of the citizens around the road network will in no distant time witness a massive turnaround.

“I want to seize this opportunity to enjoin the contractor to deploy relevant machinery to ensure that the roads are delivered in record time and in good quality in line with the Conditions of Award and Quality Assurance.

“I would like to enjoin the citizens of the State to reciprocate the good gesture of the State Government by providing enabling environment for the contractor to do his job.

“The flag-off of these roads today is a further confirmation of our belief that the path to sustainable socioeconomic development and service delivery is an endless one. It also lays credence to the fact that our administration is completely sold out to providing good governance for our people. It will also convince our people that there is no moment of drought in the four-year term You the People gave to us.

“I stand to confirm to you that as we gravitate towards completing this term, politics and governance will go hand in hand. It is also a clear indication that we shall continue to build a stable, strong and prosperous Osun that our people and prosperity shall be proud of.

“In the spirit of continuity and inclusive governance, we have constructed and rehabilitated scores of roads to transform our economy, some inherited and others initiated by us. These are proofs that ours is a government for all irrespective of political affiliation. We believe, and rightly so, that we were elected into office to do governance and not politics. We have demonstrated that governance is made strong when all and sundry benefit from government and have a sense of belonging.

“We therefore appeal to you all to reciprocate this gesture by relating as one family in the interest of peace and equitable development so that we can all bequeath the Osun of our forefathers’ dreams to prosperity.

“Let me also reiterate here that the roads we are flagging off today, though federal ones, span through five Local Government Areas, it has been in a state of disrepair for 13 years. After the re-award of the contract for its rehabilitation by the Federal Government in 2013, as a State, we made efforts to support the contractor which the Federal Government gave the contract to, yet, it did not yield any positive result.

“And because we are concerned about the suffering our people go through on these roads, we decided to take it over to put an end to the sufferings of our people. To meet the Federal Government’s specification, the road shall have 1.5metres shoulders on both sides.

“Apart from the roads project we are flagging off today, the Inisa township road, Baruwa, Halleluyah road, Okinni, Akinlalu, Apomu and Ilesa township road are all undergoing procurement process”, he added.

Speaking, the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, hailed the Governor for deeming it worthy to reconstruct the road that has become almost a death trap to transporters and residents plying it.

Oba Olaniyan, who lamented the present deplorable state of the road, said if completed, it would go a long way to galvanise the socioeconomic and infrastructural development in the benefiting towns.

He expressed the readiness of his subjects to continuously support the Administration of Governor Oyetola who he described as lover of development.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye, said the choice of the roads was hinged on their socioeconomic peculiarity to the State as it traverses and links several communities together.

He said the roads which have been abandoned for more than 13 years had caused serious setback, hence, the swift response by the state to address the menace not minding the fact that it belongs to the Federal Government.