Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has hailed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on his 45th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, yesterday, the governor also praised the monarch for his consistency in convening national discourses on issues of contemporary importance in the nation since he ascended the throne.

He also described the monarch as a versatile source of intervention in the nation’s contemporary challenges.

The governor added that the monarch had been a critical partner of government on issues of governance and development.

“On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank the Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to national discourse,” he said.