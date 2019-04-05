Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has attributed the relative peace, security and low crime rate in the state to the commitment and high sense of professionalism by the officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

He, therefore, assured that his administration will prioritise the security sector, to justify the basis on which the government was formed.

The governor said this, yesterday, in Osogbo, the state capital, when the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 11, Adeleye Oyebade, paid him a courtesy visit, in company of the top echelon of the police at the Zone 11 Command.

Also present during the visit were the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, as well as members of the state’s steering committee.

The governor said he had been working hard to build a helipad to support security surveillance in the state.

“I thank you for the wonderful job you are doing to maintain peace in the state. We are very proud of the activities of the security agencies.

“We are committing resources to advance security because of our consciousness for the security of life and property of the citizenry, and we are lucky to have been blessed with efficient, effective and proficient officers and men of Nigeria Police Force. We’ll continue to support the police in terms of logistics as we remain security partners,” the governor said.

The AIG, however, attributed the police’s creditable performance to the cooperation it had been enjoying from the state government and other stakeholders.

He said: “There is no doubt that we‘ve received timely and prompt security support from Osun State, and this has really helped us to deliver on our mandate. It is on record that Osun is one of the safest states in Nigeria, today, and this couldn’t be achieved without your relentless efforts.”