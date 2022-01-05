From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah on his appointment as the president, Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN).

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo yesterday, described the appointment of Hadiyatullah as a product of commitment and dedication to Islam and his sterling records of service to humanity.

The appointment was occasioned by the death of Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, the council’s former president.

Oyetola expressed his belief that the council would be taken to greater levels of responsiveness under the new leadership.

He said the people and government of the state are very proud of the appointment of the Iwo-born new SCSN president, and expressed confidence that he would succeed and take the council to greater heights.

“This is a well-deserved appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

“As a highly detribalised Nigerian and well-deserved all, I charge you to continue in that fashion and consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late council’s President,” the governor said in the statement.