From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated Sheikh Abdurrashid Hadiyatullah on his appointment as the President, Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN).

Governor Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Tuesday, described the appointment of Sheikh Hadiyatullah as a product of commitment and dedication to Islam and his sterling record of service to humanity.

The appointment was occasioned by the demise of Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, the Council’s former president.

The Osun governor expressed his belief that that the council would be taken to greater levels of responsiveness under the new leadership.

He stated that the people and Government of the State are very proud of the appointment of the Iwo-born new SCSN President, and expressed confidence that he would succeed and take the Council to greater heights.

‘This is a well-deserved appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

‘As a highly detribalised Nigerian and well-deserved all, I charge you to continue in that fashion and consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late Council’s President,’ the statement read.