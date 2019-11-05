Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, presented the performance charter to newly-inaugurated members of the State Executive Council as a tool to measure and justify their performances in their ministries.

The governor said the performance charter was carefully drafted to provide clear-cut space and platform for all cabinet members to deliver on their duties.

Oyetola spoke after the cabinet members took the oath of secrecy and signed the performance mandate at the executive chamber, Office of the Governor, Osogbo.

He called on cabinet members to discharge their duties in an efficient and prudent manner that would help the state grow its economy.

“We can only go far to deliver on our vision, if only we work and walk together as a team and as an indivisible force.

“We must at all times avoid the temptation to work in silos and put up a one-man show that can prove manifestly inimical to our goal of cohesive team-building.

“Importantly too, we must seek to make actionable the deliberations and conclusions reached during our cabinet meetings, and institutionalise them.

“A sure way of achieving this, especially in line with the spirit of the Ada Declaration, is to sustain and deepen the tempo of relationship between us and our bureaucrats, and also ensure debriefing sessions are constantly held with all Ministries, Departments And Agencies (MDAs).

“We cannot afford to walk alone without the assuring partnership of the state bureaucracy,” Oyetola said.