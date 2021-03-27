Osun State government on Friday, launched the State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS).

Governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, said the project is of monumental importance to his administration’s vision and commitment to enthroning financial efficiency, accountability and transparency in the management of the economy of the state for optimum results.

He added that it is the belief of his administration that the best way to fight corruption in the public service is to build an impregnable and efficient financial system, which SIFMIS is built to address.

According to Oyetola: “Our administration is built on a development agenda whose purpose is to provide adequate, equitable and quality service for the people using the mechanics of accountability and transparency as the drivers of the management of our limited resources.

“In the over two years that we have come into government, this strategy has helped us to cut wastages and plug excesses, and we have used the dividends to provide services in all the sectors, especially in health, infrastructure and education.

“We believe that the best way to achieve sustainable development and economic transformation is to develop a system that will make our bureaucracy efficient and put our financial system on auto pilot. To achieve this end, we went on a search and our quest produced a best practice compliant application, the State Integrated Financial Management Information System.

“We are grateful to the European Union and the World Bank whose support gave birth to the building of State Integrated Financial Management Information System that we are commissioning today.

“The State Integrated Financial Management Information System is a financial application that will enhance our budgetary efficiency. It is a potent weapon for achieving our resolve to rid our system of corruption and unnecessary bottlenecks.”

Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, said the launch of SIFMIS marked a turning point in the government’s effort at promoting accountability in public financial management.