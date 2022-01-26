From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to the people of Ife and Modakeke to sustain the peace that has reigned in the two communities this recent time.

He commended the communities for avoiding troubles and living together as brothers and sisters.

Speaking at St Stephen Primary School, Modakeke, during the consultation visit to Ife/Modakeke to inform the people of the communities of his intention to run for second term on Wednesday, Oyetola expressed joy that the two communities have allowed peace to reign supreme between them.

Received by two former deputy governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore and Sooko Adewoyin; and the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who doubles as Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tajudeen Lawal, Oyetola described peace as the only way to progress and development.

“I must commend you for allowing peace to reign in Modakeke. Ours is a government of peace. Let us sustain the peace. We are one family,” the governor added.

Commenting on the argument over the method of voting during the coming primary election, Oyetola expressed confidence that he would triumph, saying”direct or indirect is never a concern to us.

“We are not afraid. We are confident. We don’t know the system they will bring. Whether direct or indirect, we are ready and we have confidence. I don’t have any reason to doubt you my people because I know that you are always in one place.

He appealed to members that have not been appointed into position to be patient, assuring that every community will enjoy dividend of democracy.