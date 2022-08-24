From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Wednesday inaugurated the implementation committee for the upgrade of the College of Education, Ilesa, to a full fledge university.

Oyetola who inaugurated the committee at the Exco Lunge, Governor’s office, stated that the university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative university that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the State.

He stated that the idea of Ilesa University was to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for the young population.

Our goal is to increase access to quality and equitable education at all levels to empower Osun citizens to realize their full potential. “The decision to upgrade the College of Education, Ilesa, I must note, is not a product of mere fanciful effort, but one that is a product of thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement for which this administration is noted. Among others, we also took into copious consideration, the College of Education, its existing infrastructural and human resource assets as the State’s oldest College of Education,” he added. The chairman of the committee, Prof Olu Aina, commended Oyetola for responding to the yearnings to rescue the College of Education, llesa, which he said has recently been plagued by a decline in enrolment – a situation which is also true for colleges of