From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday inaugurated hospitals and skill acquisition centres in three local governments of the state.

He inaugurated an 80-bed multipurpose hospital and vocational centre for abused women and girls in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, just as he inaugurated a 100-bed mother and child hospital in Osogbo Local Government.

Also, the governor inaugurated a skill acquisition and entrepreneurial centre and transit home in Olorunda Local Government.

The projects were facilitated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with the State. Oyetola lauded the president, Muhammadu Buhari for considering Osun as one of the beneficiary states of the projects, advising the host communities to take full ownership of the facilities and ensure that they are protected against vandalism.