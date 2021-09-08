Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, yesterday, inaugurated 360 newly-recruited officers into the State Security Network Agency, known as ‘Amotekun Corps’.

The the inauguration followed the completion of a 23-day intensive training by the personnel for professional savvy and the task ahead.

Speaking at the ceremony in Ejigbo, Ejigbo Local Government Area, Oyetola said his administration’s commitment to security, safety and welfare of the people remained irrevocable.

The governor added that his adminstration had given security the prime position as it was critical to its developmental agenda and a strategy to revolutionise the state’s economy.

He charged them to display the highest level of professionalism, discipline, competence, integrity and Omoluabi ethos in the discharge of their duty.

Oyetola also implored residents of the state to cooperate with the corps to make security management easy and peaceful.

“All Osun citizens must own the corps and provide them with information that will help them to effectively protect us.

“Amotekun is created to collaborate with the security agencies, the vigilante group as well as hunters across the state in order to ensure security of lives and property.

“Let me also remind you all that by the nature of Amotekun operations and network, yours is a complementary and collaborative security outfit.

“I, therefore, urge you to collaborate with your colleagues in neighbouring South-West states to keep our region and our people safe.

“Security is critical to our developmental agenda and a strategy for revolutionising the economy of the state. Consequently, you have a crucial role to play in attaining this noble objective. You must, therefore, secure the state with integrity, civility and a high sense of responsibility. Our state is noted as a peaceful one, we all have a responsibility to sustain our ranking as the most peaceful state in the nation.”

