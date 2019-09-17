Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated the administration’s commitment to prioritise people’s health, saying building a peaceful and prosperous state starts with good health.

He stated this yesterday, when he inaugurating eight of the newly renovated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

Similarly, former Health minister, Isaac Adewole, noted that the governor’s decision to construct, renovate and revitalised 332 PHCs, is unprecedented in the history of the country. He commended him for raising the bar of governance through the provision of quality service across all sectors.

The state government had, last week, announced it will commence the inauguration of 100 newly-renovated PHCs. The project is in fulfilment of the governor’s electoral promises to construct, renovate and revitalise 332 PHCs one-per-ward across the state.

Governor Oyetola noted that the state’s revitalisation initiative is a holistic programme that covers renovation of facilities, provision of modern equipment, supply of drugs, training and retraining of staff and employment of technology to power healthcare delivery for optimum results.

He appealed to the people to patronise the hospitals and put into good use, the facilities being put in place.