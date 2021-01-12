Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, yesterday, inaugurated 774,000 Federal Government Extended Special Public Works Programme in Osogbo.

He said the public works initiative was in line with Osun’s Development Agenda, aimed at guaranteeing and securing a better future for the teeming youths in the state.

“This programme, through a short-term response to the rising spate of unemployment in our country, deserves to be commended for its ambitious coverage and transparent recruitment process.

“With 1,000 beneficiaries drawn from each of the 774 local governments in the country, this programme further mobilises our young people to contribute to societal development.

“This will earn a modest income within the space of three months, in the first instance.

“Again, this programme communicates the readiness of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the urgent need to provide economic empowerment for our teeming youth population.”

Represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, Oyetola said that the administration was resolute in its efforts to equip young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of the state.

The governor said the administration would not relent in its efforts to continue to seek creative ways of providing employment for the people, particularly the unemployed youths.

“In many ways, this programme aligns with our administration’s agenda of equipping our young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of our state.

“All our existing programmes, including the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES), Post-COVID 19 Recovery Plan, are already being recalibrated for employment generation and better service delivery,” Oyetola said.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for being committed to the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Aregbesola, who was represented by Adekunle Ige, former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, described the Federal Government’s initiative as one that would fast track the quest to ensure quick recovery of the nation’s economy, which was hitherto lost to the adverse socioeconomic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.