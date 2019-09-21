The Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, inaugurated the Governing Boards of Osun Health Insurance Agency and Osun Primary Healthcare Board.

He said the boards were inaugurated as part of the administration’s commitment to ensure quality, qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

This was even as the governor charged members of the newly inaugurated boards to discharge their duties with a high sense of responsibility, probity, selflessness, commitment and diligence.

Inaugurating the boards in his office, Oyetola noted that the constitution and the inauguration of the boards marked the effective takeoff of the health programme of the administration.

Members of the board of Osun Health Insurance Agency, include: Hon. Adeoye Andrew Adelakun (Chairman); Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Niyi Ogini; Director Health Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Health, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Director Medical Services, Dr. Ayobami Oni; Coordinating Director Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mr Akinola Adekunle Layiwola and Director Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Abolude Ganiyat Titilola.

Others are: Director, Local Government and Inspectorate Service, Mr. Olusola Adedokun; Director P.S.O, Mr. Najeem Akintola; Director Medical Laboratory Services, Mrs Gbonjubola Akinola; State Coordinator, NHIS, Mr. Ahmed Yahaya, Osun NLC Chairman, Comrade Jacob Adekomi; Mr Titus Olufemi Aiyedun; Dr Olatunji Olabisi Odebunmi and Comrade S.O Faniran.