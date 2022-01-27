From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has officially informed the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of the state, Chief Adebisi Akande, of his intention to run for second term.

Oyetola in his consultation tour had met the Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Fasipe Arenibiowo 11, in Boluwaduro Local Government to seek royal blessing before addressing members of the party at the Palace Square.

The governor who visited Chief Akande in his Ila-Orangun hometown, told the pioneer interim chairman of the party that he has agreed to contest the governorship election slated for July 16.

Oyetola also visited Oba Wahab Oyedotun, the Orangun of Ila and Oba Abolarinwa Adedokun, the Orangun of Oke-Ila to notify them that party members have purchased governorship form for him to run for second term.

Addressing party members in Otan-Ayegbaju, Ila-Orangun and Oke-Ila, Oyetola appealed to party members to get ready for primary election.

Though, Oyetola expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious irrespective of the system of voting adopted by leadership of the party, he urged members not to be deceived by ‘accidental politicians and fraudsters.

He said it became necessary to inform party members before contesting the election because of the respect he has for the party.

The monarchs urged the governor to go ahead with the consultation, praying that God will see him through.

Orangun of Ila, Oba Adedokun said, “your achievement speaks for itself and we are proud of what you have done. Your second term ambition would be successful, whoever try to stand on your way, will not witness your success story. Don’t despair, our ancestors were faced with travails and they emerged triumphant, you shall overcome yours too, your detractors will witness your success and you will triumph over your traducers.”