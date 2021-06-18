Osun chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as a bunch of hypocrites for chiding the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration for flaunting regular payment of salaries as part of its achievements.

Reacting to PDP’s outburst, yesterday, Ismail Omipidan, the governor’s spokesman, said if non-payment of salaries could be made a major campaign issue by the opposition PDP against Oyetola and APC in the build-up to the 2018 governorship election, the governor was right to flaunt the consistent payment of full salaries and pensions and gratuities since he assumed office, especially considering the present economic challenges in the world.

He said the PDP’s position was a clear indication that it is already finding it difficult to fault Oyetola’s administration on good governance ahead of next year’s election.

Omipidan, who observed that his principal had been able to address the catalogue of challenges the opposition parties had assembled and which they deployed effectively to sway the voters ahead of 2018 governorship, said the PDP should heed the wise counsel of its numerous elders, including Dr. Olu Alabi, and not bother to compete in the next election.

“Gooogle and search Osun Governorship 2018, you would see PDP promising regular payment of salaries. Just because my Principal has made it a no-issue today, suddenly they said we should stop flaunting it. We will not. We will flaunt it and other good works we have done and the ones we are still doing.

“Governor Oyetola has changed the Osun narrative. From infrastructure to health, mining to agriculture, culture to tourism and even commerce, among several others, we have lots of positive stories to tell.

“We pay full salaries, no more single uniform and schools are back to their old names as demanded by majority of Osun people and critical stakeholders in the sector.

“Truth is, most of the issues that were used to campaign against the APC in Osun in 2018 have been taken care of today by our working governor. This is why, apart from lies and propaganda, the opposition are finding it difficult to take on the governor constructively.

“In Osun East senatorial district, for instance, in the build-up to the 2018 polls, the burnt Atakumosa Market was a major campaign issue. Today, we are fixing it. Phase 1 is completed, Phase 2 is ongoing. Now that my Principal has fixed it, I am optimistic that the people of the area will reciprocate this kind gesture when the time comes,” Omipidan said.