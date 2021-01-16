The Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lauded the supreme sacrifice, selfless service and invaluable roles played by officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces in continually ensuring the oneness and indivisible Nigeria.

He saluted the fallen heroes and gallant soldiers and officers for their unparalleled sacrifice in defending the nation’s sovereign integrity, peace and unity since its creation. This is even as the governor said his administration was resolute to continuously prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the security agents, particularly officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Governor Oyetola spoke yesterday at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Military Cenotaph, beside State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo. The governonr Oyetola who described officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces as worthy exemplars and selfless citizens, said the nation would continue to be grateful to them for their tireless efforts in promoting unity in the nation’s diversity.

He said: “As courageous and patriotic citizens, you have, in the face of threats, braved the odds to defend our nation’s sovereign integrity, peace and unity. As valiant fighters, you have sacrificed your comforts in order to ensure that our nation enjoys the required tranquility to negotiate our quest for prosperity and abundance for our teeming population.”