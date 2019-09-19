Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commended the Federal Government for approving the establishment of Zonal Fire Service Headquarters in the state.

The governor singled out President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for commendation, saying the gesture would complement the state’s efforts towards preventing and combating natural disasters.

He called on the people to always apply preventive measures and cultivate the habit that would enhance safety and strengthen the security of lives and property.

Oyetola spoke, yesterday, in his office while receiving the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Liman Ibrahim, and his entourage, who were in the state to inaugurate the newly procured state-of-the-art fire fighting trucks donated by the Federal Government.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring safety and security of lives and property, said the government would promote enlightenment programmes that could help to expose the public to precautionary measures against natural disasters.

“I must thank President Buhari for the wonderful support for the state. I equally commend former governor, Aregbesola, for supporting the state in this regard.

“You will recall that about a month ago, we commissioned 11 fire service stations across the state alongside with the fire fighting trucks that we rehabilitated as part of efforts to prevent and combat fire incidence.

“This is to boost swift response system to any form of distress particularly when there is fire outbreak.

“Our administration has demonstrated high commitment to the welfare of our people as we have been alive to our constitutional responsibilities particularly on their security and welfare.

“Our administration understands the need to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens which is why we are doing everything possible to ensure safety at all cost,” Oyetola said.

On his part, Ibrahim lauded the state government for being committed to the security and welfare of the people.

He said the agency was aware of the state’s commitment to strengthen the capacity of the agency for efficient and effective service delivery.