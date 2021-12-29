Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has lauded the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, for his genuine passion for his administration and for generously giving back to his constituents in the spirit of the season and in line with the state’s development agenda.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, described the multi-million empowerment initiative as aptly supportive of his administration’s commitment to making life better for Osun citizens.

“I would like to, on behalf of the government and Osun people, specially thank Mr. Speaker for putting this empowerment programme together to give back to the people in the spirit of the season and in line with our development agenda.

“I must equally thank him for his exemplary personal and leadership qualities that have made it possible for our state to enjoy impressive legislative performance, and for both functional and peaceful relationship between the executive and the judiciary without compromising our responsibilities.

“Mr. Speaker, we are immensely proud of you and all the members of the House for the good work you are doing for our beloved state.

“Today’s event, again, bears eloquent testimony to your genuine passion for our government’s resolve to improve the quality of lives of our teeming citizens.

“I would like to congratulate all the beneficiaries at today’s event. I must mention that this programme is aptly supportive of our administration’s commitment to making life better for our citizens.

“Since our assumption of office, our development agenda has focused on building a revitalised economy that is predicated upon an aggressive pursuit of a fully-diversified economy, provision of requisite infrastructure to support socio-economic development and the empowerment of our people to become active value and wealth creators.

“We are convinced our quest to build the Osun of our dream is only possible to the extent to which our people are empowered to contribute to societal development,” Oyetola said

The event put together by the Timothy Owoeye Foundation was the second structured empowerment programme organised by the speaker, the first being the purchase of 200 JAMB forms for indigent students in 2019.