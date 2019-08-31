Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lauded the Nigeria Police Force for the commitment of his men to securing the lives and property of the citizens of the state and for doing so with professionalism, discipline and morality in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility. The governor spoke at the State House in Osogbo, yesterday while receiving the participants at the just concluded 2 I/C Squadron Commanders course, held in Ila Orangun, in the state.

While commending the Force for instilling in its officers and men, the fundamental objectives of the institution as reflected in the inward and outward conducts of the personnel deployed to the state, the governor, who described security and welfare of the people as the fundamental objectives of government, applauded the diligent role being played by the security agencies particularly the police in keeping the country safe.

He pledged to continue to champion the security of lives and property of the citizens, saying no efforts would be spared to maintain the tempo of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship existing in the state. “Of course, l am the Chief Security Officer of the state, but it has taken your commitment and support for me to succeed in the efforts to secure the lives and property of the citizens,” he said. “Our government will continue to support you on this task of keeping the state safe and peaceful.” Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila Orangun, Assistant Police Commissioner, Mr. Ikioye Orutugu, thanked the governor for finding it expedient to receive him and the 68 other participants whom he said were drawn from different parts of the country.