WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has lauded the national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), and former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of the conferment of the Honorary Doctorate degree (Ph.D.), in Public Administration of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti. (ABUAD).

ABUAD on Monday awarded Tinubu Ph.D. in Public Administration for his exemplary leadership role and qualities which were adjudged to have sharpened and deepened Nigeria’s democratic roots.

Speaking with newsmen during the 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremonies of ABUAD which held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the institution, Governor Oyetola described the honour bestowed on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one that was well deserved.

He further noted that the honour bore eloquent testimony to Tinubu’s leadership qualities as a foremost boardroom guru, high-profile technocrat, thinker and strategist, master planner and organiser, astute politician, seasoned administrator, and statesman.

Oyetola further said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Osun, I congratulate our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of the conferment of Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) on him today by the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“May God in his infinite mercies grant you sound health, grace and wisdom to render more services to our beloved country and humanity.”