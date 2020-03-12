Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has extolled the virtues of Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF) and efforts of its leaders in their strides to empower the youths and reposition Yoruba nation’s potential.

The governor also saluted the leadership qualities of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his co-travellers. He said their leadership model remained unparalleled to date.

Governor Oyetola, who spoke when YUF visited him in Osogbo, the state capital, commended the group, populated with elder statesmen and women, for championing the viability and sustainability of the forum and the entire Yoruba race on an enviable pedestal of great qualities that remained unparalleled at all times.

The Osun governor also appreciated the contributions of some past governors, their deputies, other notable legislators as well as individual professionals that stood for the forum enviable ideals and continued leadership styles.

Governor Oyetola urged the group to continue to support and champion the Yoruba race, through youths empowerment on leadership quality, that the nation could be proud of and rely upon at all times.

The delegation leader and YUF Chairman, Ayo Ladigbolu, congratulated Governor Oyetola on his victories at the poll and at the apex courts.

Ladigbolu while inviting the governor to the forum’s forthcoming summit for the youths empowerment at Ikenne’s Efunyela House, the forum secretariat, he commended the governor’s steadfastness in the provisions of democracy dividends to Osun people.