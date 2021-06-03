OSUN Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, launched Osun Youth Policy Document to develop and empower young people and put them at the centre of the development of the state.

The newly unveiled policy document which was christened ‘4Es-Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education’ was developed to provide a crucial framework for guiding the state’s approach to ensure that large number of youths residing in the state are provided with high quality of life.

Launching the policy document at the Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the administration has enunciated a clear policy framework to ensure that an enabling environment is created for the youths to maximally realise their creative and productive potential.

He noted that the Osun youth policy contains commitment by government, the youth of the State and society in pursuance of youth development and growth, saying “as captured in the policy, youth development is holistic and integrated, requiring the support and active involvement of all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), youth organisations, non governmental organisations and the public sector, private sector and philanthropists.”

Oyetola who described youths as the most productive, efficient and energetic segment of the population, said the administration has invested tremendously in them as part of efforts to build a virile economy and ensure all round growth and development.

In their separate remarks, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi and Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarinwa Odedokun urged Nigerian youths to take their destines into their hands.