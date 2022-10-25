From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday led leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a rally for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The rally organized by the APC Osogbo Federal Constituency had Oyetola and the APC Chairman in Osun, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and other chieftains of the party who trekked from the government house, Okefia, to Alekuwodo-Olaiya-Odiolowo- Freedom Park.

Addressing members at the Freedom Park, Oyetola appealed to them to vote for a Yoruba man who is capable of solving the problem of insecurity.

He said, “the walk for Tinubu is a very fortunate one because we will love to testify to its goodness. Tinubu will become the president of this nation because God’s mouth has proclaimed it.

“Tinubu’s popularity is well grounded in Osun state. He has been with us at Osun since 1999 and he contributed meaningfully to the emergence of progressive victory in this state. Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will use experiment with it through governance. We must vote for a person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos State.

“Tinubu won’t only state problems but he will proffer solutions to them by presenting a framework to address them. Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without telling us how they will end it but Asiwaju when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will address the use of technology to solve the problem of insecurity.“

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Famodun, had described Tinubu as the most experienced and competent candidate among the presidential contestant in 2023.

He said, “Asiwaju should be our major concern in the southwest because the party (APC) in his wisdom has zoned the ticket to the south. The north is at the forefront of the Asiwaju campaign without holding anything back. Asiwaju who is from this part should be embraced by all of us. We must all vote for Asiwaju in 2023.”