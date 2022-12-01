From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Thursday disclosed that it met salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments’ debt amounting to N76billion left by the immediate past administration of Adegboyega Oyetola.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, said the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, while briefing officials of the new administration on the financial status of the state made the disclosure.

According to the statement, the disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former governor that he left N14bn in cash for the new government among other bogus claims.

He said the salary owed was N29,875,191,128.64, pension arrears amounted to N45,375,237,693.40 while group life assurance scheme was N554,644,028.97, all total N75,805,072,851.01.