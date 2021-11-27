From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has listed his achievements in the last three years and pledged to deliver on all his electoral promises.

In his 3rd year anniversary broadcast on Saturday, Oyetola who was sworn in on November 27, 2018, said his administration has kept faith with the people and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises.

Noting that his administration has continued the transformation of Osun from where he inherited it three years ago, Oyetola said, “we have built institutions and placed the state on the path of sustainable development.

“We have instituted creative and innovative financial and good governance initiatives to keep our economy afloat and embark on projects in the face of prevailing national economic downturn.

“We engaged in transparent governance mechanisms – plugging wastes and blocking loopholes. This has enabled us to pay salaries and pensions, and to take care of other welfare issues, among others. We have instituted inclusive governance and placed the people at the centre of all that we do.”

Oyetola also listed achievements on health, infrastructure, agriculture, promising “we will continue to fund the dualisation of Gbongan-Akoda Dual Carriage Way, as well as Old Garage (Osogbo)-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Erinle, which, together, are Federal Roads spanning a total length of 66.8 km.

“We have also concluded arrangement to begin work on the construction/rehabilitation of roads in Iree, Inisa, Ife, Ijesa land, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Orolu, Oba Ile and Oba Oke, as well as Ikire.

“We are also collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the Osun airport.

“Thankfully, our collaborative efforts, through our Ministry of Works and Transport and the Nigerian Airforce, is yielding positive results towards developing the Ido-Osun Airport Corridor.

“Work has already commenced for the setting up of Airforce Base in our dear State. Among other things, this Base will house a Research Centre, Airforce Barracks and a Hanger.

“The Nigerian Air Force is also establishing the School of Basic and Remedial Studies in our State through its Airforce Institute of Technology.

“It is in testament to our resilience that our State is one of the few across the country that have implemented the minimum wage. As a responsible and responsive government, it is our belief that workers should be able to get whatever is due to them.

“Similarly, we have prioritised the payment of pensions. Despite our dire economic condition, we have so far spent about N40billion on pensions and gratuities, including clearing the backlog of the arrears we inherited at the State and Local Government levels in the last three years. We believe that our pensioners deserve to receive their dues after labouring so hard to build our State. We shall continue to release funds regularly to take care of the current pensions and gratuities and to clear the backlog which we inherited. This is my pact with our senior citizens.”

