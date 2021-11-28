Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has listed his achievements in the last three years and pledged to deliver on all his electoral promises.

In his 3rd anniversary broadcast yesterday, Oyetola who was sworn in on November 27, 2018, said his administration has kept faith with the people and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises.

Noting that his administration has continued the transformation of Osun State from where he inherited it three years ago, Oyetola said: “We have built institutions and placed the state on the path of sustainable development.

“We have instituted creative and innovative financial and good governance initiatives to keep our economy afloat and embarked on projects in the face of prevailing national economic downturn.

“We engaged in transparent governance mechanisms – plugging waste and blocking loopholes. This has enabled us to pay salaries and pensions, and to take care of other welfare issues, among others. We have instituted inclusive governance and placed the people at the centre of all that we do.”

Oyetola also listed achievements in health, infrastructure, agriculture, and promised to continue funding the dualisation of Gbongan-Akoda Dual Carriage Way as well as Old Garage (Osogbo)-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Erinle, which, together, are Federal Roads spanning a total length of 66.8 km.

He spoke further: “We have also concluded arrangement to begin work on the construction/rehabilitation of roads in Iree, Inisa, Ife, Ijesa land, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Orolu, Oba Ile and Oba Oke, as well as Ikire. We are also collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the Osun airport.

“Thankfully, our collaborative effort through our Ministry of Works and Transport and the Nigerian Airforce is yielding positive results towards developing the Ido-Osun Airport Corridor.

“Work has already commenced for the setting up of Air Force Base in our dear state. Among other things, this base will house a research centre, air force barracks and a hanger.

