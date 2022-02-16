From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has promised to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, irrespective of the rascality of his enemies.
He said whoever is against the candidature of Oyetola should rather go and smash head on an electric pole, insisting that “Oyetola is the candidate that will win Ijesha land.
Speaking at his palace during the consultation visit by Oyetola to Ijesa zone, the monarch said he will support the governor physically and with prayer.
“You don’t need to waste your time soliciting votes in Ijesha because you already have our support. Your outstanding performance is there to speak for you.
“We can’t be an ingrate to you at the point you need our support. There is no other person to be voted for during the 2022 Osun governorship election other than Oyetola.
“We don’t give room for rascality in Ijesha land. The support we will give you includes peace. We have warned our children that they should not get themselves involved in thuggery.
“I pledge on behalf of the Ijesha people that we shall give your administration full support to ensure that you win come July 16, 2022.
“Oyetola is so special to me. I always pray with my heart for you to be victorious. Oyetola is the candidate that will win Ijesha land, whosoever oppose his candidature can smash his head on pole in Ijesha land. If they count the votes ten times, he will win against all odds.
“I am not opposing any political party, but as far as I know, Oyetola will win Ijesha land because I am in full control of this land.”
The monarch again urged Oyetola to work towards upgrading the Ilesa College of Education to a full-fledged university.
Responding, Oyetola promised to continue to do whatever was within his power to ensure that the people of Ijesaland enjoy an adequate dividend of democracy.
Leave a Reply