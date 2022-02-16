From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has promised to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, irrespective of the rascality of his enemies.

He said whoever is against the candidature of Oyetola should rather go and smash head on an electric pole, insisting that “Oyetola is the candidate that will win Ijesha land.

Speaking at his palace during the consultation visit by Oyetola to Ijesa zone, the monarch said he will support the governor physically and with prayer.

“You don’t need to waste your time soliciting votes in Ijesha because you already have our support. Your outstanding performance is there to speak for you.