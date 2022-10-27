From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun and Oyo State Governors, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, flagged off the reconstruction of the 91km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road after some years of neglect in a moribund state.

The flag-off ceremony held at Osogbo, had the two governors, government functionaries, and traditional rulers, among others in attendance.

Oyetola explained that his initial plan was to fix the Osogbo-Iwo section that belongs to Osun before reaching out to Governor Makinde who without hesitation agreed to fix the Oyo part of the road.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration will further promote regional integration in the South-West.

According to Oyetola, the Osun section of the road contract measuring about 55km will gulp N11.3billion which is to be completed in the next 18 months, adding “I want to reaffirm that by the Special Grace of Almighty Allah, I shall be the one to commission this road by the time it is completed.”

Speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State expressed joy that the two states have accomplished success that the people in the same party could not achieve.

He encouraged Oyetola to believe that he is not at the end of his political journey, adding that “together we are again, making history.”

“I know we are not here to campaign but I know that there is a prophetic word from my brother Governor Oyetola, I know that Oyo people are ready for Omituntun part two. We will allow God’s promise to come to pass, I can tell you my brother that this is not the end of your political journey.

“You already know that my brother, the Governor of Osun State is from an opposing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), while I belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Despite this difference, we have accomplished things that people from the same party were unable to do. This is the revolution we are talking about.

“This latest collaboration also comes with dividends of good governance.

When this road is completed, our people will be able to travel with more ease between the states thereby enhancing trade and commerce,” Makinde added.