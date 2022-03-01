From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, Osun State have expressed joy as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola open the Olaiya flyover.

Oyetola had flagged off the construction of the bridge on February 18, 2021 and promised to deliver it in November but due to some unforseen circumstances, the completion was delayed.

While opening it for usage, yesterday, Oyetola commended the people for their endurance since February last year. He assured that his government would continue to build infrastructure without jeopardising payment of workers salary.

“I thank the people of the state for bearing with us, particularly the traders. I’m very happy and I believe this is one of the iconic project.

“What we have done is to allow people to make use of the bridge. They have been waiting for it. So, we believe this is the right time for them to start using it. At the appropriate time, we’ll do the commissioning.

“I commend the Minsitry of works for the supervision. I commend both the internal and external consultants for the supervision to ensure that we have a very formidable, standard bridge.

“I want to enjoin the motorists to observe all the necessary precautions and follow the signs. They should not speed. I want to guarantee that we are going to do proper maintenance of this project.

“I commend the party members who have always demonstrated the love and the people of the state. We are assuring them that we are still going to do a lot. We have a lot of roads that we have completed and waiting for commissioning. We are still going to do a lot of roads. Infrastructures is one of the major projects of this administration.”

On where the state is getting money to do the infrastructure, Oyetola said, “we cannot be lamenting of paucity of funds all the time. If I’ve spent three and half years and all I tell you is that there is no fund to do anything, then I’m not supposed to be a governor.

“We have formulated our own approach to infrastructure development, alternative project fund approach which make it very easy for us to have partnership with contractors who have the money to do the project and we can work out modalities for repayment without affecting our obligations to the workers and to other people in the state.”

Oyetola also promised that ongoing infrastructure projects would not affect regular payment of salary, adding that “our commitment to workers and the people of the state remains.”

The governor also promised that 24 hours security would be provided around the flyover to ensure that miscreants do not use it as hidden place.

A motorist, Dara Adewumi, commended the governor for opening the flyover saying, “this would ease traffic and enable free flow of motors in this place.”