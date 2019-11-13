Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, have called on the legislative arm of government to provide quality leadership and direction capable of addressing insecurity and unemployment challenges.

The duo made the call, yesterday during the ongoing three-day legislative retreat organised for the lawmakers at Iloko-Ijesa on the theme: “Enhancing Service Delivery Through Effective Legislative Engagement.”

The governor urged the legislators to make people the source and essence of their legislative engagement.

He said legislative engagement was the necessary instrument deployed by the arm of government, globally termed representative of the people, to perform its lawmaking roles and service delivery in all sectors.

The governor stressed the need for the lawmakers to design a roadmap to guide and drive its vision, which will embody institutional and personal performance charter.

“Legislative engagement is pivotal to legislative success and excellence. Indeed, it is the tool of the legislature, the arm of government regarded the world over as the symbol of democracy, to perform its lawmaking role and deliver service in all sectors,” he said.

Owoeye, in the same vein, said to sustain the people’s confidence, the legislative arm of government must provide leadership and direction in difficult times, such as insecurity and unemployment.

He lamented that the country was going through difficult times, especially insecurity, inflation, unemployment.

He called on the legislators to live up to their responsibilities as representatives of the people.

“This is a critical time for us as a nation. We are going through difficult times, security issues, unemployment, inflation and dwindling opportunities. Our people look up to the House of Assembly for direction and to provide opportunities for them. It has become imperative to us that it is no longer business as usual.

“I must also note that the overarching goal of the current Assembly is to place Osun economy on the path to sustainable growth, poverty elimination, economic opportunities, block loopholes and tackle injustice around us.

“It is time to show that the Assembly is ready to play its role as a primer of development and the watchdog for the sustenance of democracy. We need to sanitise our structure and lead by example,” Owoeye said.