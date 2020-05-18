Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has pardoned violators of the COVID-19 lockdown rules and ordered the release of their vehicles with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement, yesterday, said: “This is to announce to the public that Governor Oyetola has pardoned all those whose vehicles (cars, buses, motorcycles, tricycles, trucks, etc.) were impounded for violating the lockdown directive of the state government which was put in place to curb further spread of COVID-19.”

Oyebamiji urged the owners of the impounded vehicles to report to the different police formations in the state where their vehicles were taken with a proof of ownership as from 12:00 noon to collect their vehicles.

The SSG, however, emphasised that the governor’s gesture only applied to vehicle owners who violated the state government’s directive since the lockdown commenced.

He said the governor had warned that any individual caught violating the lockdown guidelines would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The state government is using this medium to caution its citizens and residents to ensure they observe all government’s regulations and guidelines put in place to protect the state in the face of the pandemic,” Oyebamiji said.