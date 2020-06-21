The governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday paid condolence visits to the families of his late Deputy Chief of Staff on General Administration, Barrister Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, in Ilobu and the former Chairman, Olorunda North Local Council Development Area, Quadri Ademola Owonikoko, in Oba-Oke.

Adebisi died last week Friday after a protracted illness, while Owonikoko died on Monday, also after a protracted ailment. Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the death of the duo had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Expressing sadness over the demise of the duo during the separate visits, Oyetola said the death of the departed persons came to him as a rude shock.

He described the deceased as loyal party men who served in their separate positions with a high sense of diligence, patriotism, commitment and dedication.

Describing Adebisi as a courageous, reliable and like-mind fellow, Oyetola said his late DCoS would be forever missed and remembered for the impacts he made in the socio-political space in the state.

He noted that the late DCoS while alive, distinguished himself as a thorough-bred professional whose conviction on the policies and programmes of the administration could never be over-emphasised.

Oyetola expressed uncertainty on how to fill the vacuum that the death of his late aide would create, saying “it would be difficult to find a like-minded fellow like Adebisi to continue the job.”

He said the deceased was committed to the transformation agenda of his administration even till his last breath.