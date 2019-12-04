Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a state where there will be equal opportunities for all citizens regardless of the difference in their respective physical status.

The governor stated this when he inaugurated four socially-inclusive micro projects to celebrate the 2019 edition of international day for persons with special needs.

Oyetola said the administration had demonstrated a great commitment to the welfare and education of the physically challenged persons in the same way it has done for their able-bodied colleagues.

The governor spoke at the school for the physically challenged in Osogbo where he inaugurated the micro projects, including Braille Press Centre for the blind, hostel for girls with disabilities, fencing of school of children with special needs and tricycles for the physically challenged group.

“As an administration, we place high premium on persons living with disabilities, we accord them the same attention and recognition as their able-bodied colleagues, and we make them an important part of everything we do,” the governor said.

He said the state had 10 schools for persons with special needs – eight residential and two day schools, adding that the government had remained committed to ensuring feeding allowances and grants were promptly released to the schools.