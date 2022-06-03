In line with his avowed commitment to the welfare of retirees in Osun State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, presented bond certificates worth N1.156 billion to another set of pensioners.

The bond certificates were presented to 162 retirees comprising primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions. They all expressed joy over the bond certificates presented to them.

A further breakdown shows that 93 retirees from local government service and primary schools were presented N656,304,000 bond certificates while 69 retirees from the core civil service, parastatals and tertiary institutions got N500 million bond certificates.

Speaking during the bond presentation ceremony held at the multi-purpose hall, Local Government Service Commission, state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola disclosed his administration has so far expended over N43 billion on payment of pensions.

The governor also ordered the immediate implementation of the 65 years retirement age and 40 years length of service for teachers in public schools across the state. This is in fulfilment of the pledge he made to workers during the last May Day celebration.

Governor Oyetola said despite the limited resources available to the state government, his administration had continued to fulfil the monthly obligation and irrevocably committed to the payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees under the old pension scheme.

He said: “As at today, we have committed a little over N43 billion to the payment of pensions, all in a bid to ensure our senior citizens are adequately taken care of, having served our state meritoriously. This, we are committed to do unabated, not minding the precarious financial situation of the state occasioned by the economic downturn in the country.

“Let me also use this opportunity to inform you all that our administration is set to commence the implementation of the 65 years of age and 40 length of service for teachers in public schools across the state. This is in line with my pronouncement during the May Day celebration and in adopting the Federal Government policy on the matter as amended.

“I must emphasise that this initiative was taken without any pressure from any union but as part of the packages this administration has for teachers in our state so that they can enjoy the same opportunity with their colleagues throughout the country.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the workers most, importantly the organised labour, for their unalloyed support and high sense of understanding towards the sustainability of the whole gamut of pension matters in the state.

“It is heartwarming to note that our administration has not only been successful in the issuance of bond certificates to the retirees but has also ensured infrastructure development in the state is not lacking.

“As an administration, our focus is to make life more bearable for all and sundry in the state. For me, regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities is a covenant between me and God. I shall, therefore, continue to discharge this responsibility for as long as I remain the governor of our dear state.

“This is the more reason we have continued to do all in our power to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people within the ambit of available resources. I want to assure our people who have entrusted us with their mandate that, with us, you are in safe hand as we have other packages in stock which shall be unfolded as we continue the journey together,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries extolled Governor Oyetola for putting smile on their faces notwithstanding the socio-economic reality of the state.

The pensioners also eulogised the government for the prompt payment of their pensions, saying God has used the governor “to have our dues while still alive.”

Micheal Akinwumi Fasipe and Adeniyi Hafusat Moronke described the payment of the pensions as one of the great things that has happened to them.

