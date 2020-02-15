Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday celebrated the year 2020 Cultural Day with workers just as he presented a total sum of N1.2 billion naira bonds to all categories of retirees in the State.

The fund, according to the Governor, is for the payment of terminal benefits of some retired workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme. This is even as the governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare in the State.

Presenting the bonds at the Olukemi Olufunke Kolawole Lake Resort, State Government Secretariat, Abere Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said government would continue to bring smiles to the faces of all categories of workers.

He expressed deep appreciation to workers for their commitment and dedication to service and assured them of government’s continued support. Oyetola described the pensioners as a significant population and elder citizens who have contributed significantly and meritoriously to the uplift of the State.

He said, “Your welfare is of paramount importance to us, which is why, even in the face of limited resources, we have lived up to our word to pay your gratuity and pension as retired workers and the salaries of the serving workers.

“About two days ago, we released the sum of N50 million naira for the payment of gratuities of retired workers under the Old Pension Scheme. Today, we are here to further fulfil our promise to enhance your welfare.

“We shall release the sum of N550 million naira for the payment of terminal benefits of some retired workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme, as well as another sum of N647 million naira under the Scheme for retired Local Government Employees and Elementary School Teachers in the state.

“Let me express my deep appreciation to you all for your commitment to the service of the State of Osun and assure you that we shall continue to do our best to cater for your welfare within available resources. You will always be a significant part of the State you laboured to build.

“It is in fulfilment of our resolve to pursue your interest without fail that we convened the Osun Economic and Investment Summit. We recognise that under the belly of our soil and in the minds of our hard working people lay the wealth of our State and the prosperity of our people. We shall continue to labour to unlock these potential for your welfare”, Oyetola assured.

Speaking on the significance of the 2020 Cultural Day, the Governor said the government dedicated ‘adire wear’, the traditional attire for the occasion, to commemorate the day. He said: “On this auspicious occasion of the 2020 Cultural Day, I reach out to all the sons and daughters of Osun at home and in the Diaspora. Osun is the cradle of Yorubaland. Consequently, we have decided to celebrate it in style by wearing adire, our traditional attire.

“The love and the cultural heritage we share and the Omoluabi ethos that represents our code have singled us out as a hard-working, decent and morally-upright people. All these combine to fetch us outstanding outcomes and awards.

“Osun is on the world map for its rich cultural and tourism potential for improved international presence and optimum growth and sustainable development. “When we resolve to employ dialogue as a weapon for charting the way forward and resolving our differences, we shall continue to employ peace, find creative means to tackle our challenges and consequently witness sustainable development”.

He urged the citizens to continue to support the government by contributing their quota to advancing its economy, saying “when we continue to employ our talents, skills and ingenuity for the progress of our people, we shall forever bid goodbye to hunger, lack and want and deliver prosperity to our children and our children’s children.”