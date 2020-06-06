Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, said his administration has ensured absolute autonomy for the three arms of government in the state. He said the three arms of government have been enjoying uncompromised cordial relationship to collectively transform the state and deliver development.

Oyetola noted that government has ensured that no arm deprives the other for personal interests or gains, adding that there is no influence from any of the three arms since his assumption of office. Governor Oyetola stated these while presenting official vehicles to the High Court judges in the state. The event was held at the Government House, Osogbo.

“To be honest, the three arms of government in Osun have been particularly very autonomous. No one deprives the other of its personal interest. There is no influence from the executive, legislature or judiciary. As we all know, in our state, there is a cordial relationship among the three arms of government. That is the way it should be. No arm of government can do it alone without the support of the other.

“So, autonomy in Osun among the three arms of government is so perfect. Autonomy is not restricted to the financial aspect alone, but a wider scope that encompasses a lot of things as we do in Osun to ensure that no one influences the other. That is why we have been having it so good”, he said.

He noted that the decision to present cars to the judges was aimed at ensuring a high level of comfort for the members of the judiciary who he described as ‘the last hope of the common man’. “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man, thus its members must be given better treatment and recognition.