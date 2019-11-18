Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has disclosed that drugs worth N207 million have been procured for all the hospitals in state.

Oyetola, who disclosed this, at the weekend, during the 28th edition of Iragbiji Day celebration at Iragbiji town in Boripe Local Government Area of the state, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of the state.

The governor explained his government had set the pace for the accelerated development of the state by anchoring its development plan on equitable distribution of resources to the nine federal constituencies.

Oyetola added that the state had also equipped both primary healthcare centres as well as general hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities as part of efforts to revitalise and raise the bar of a healthy living for the people.

“As you are all aware, we are giving equitable healthcare to the citizens by revitalising nine general hospitals and 332 primary health centres, one per ward, across the state.

In Iragbiji, we have completed the renovation of Isale-Ayo Primary Health Centre and the PHCS MDG Lagua,” he said.

Oyetola noted that as part of rehabilitation of road projects across Osun, the government had rehabilitated the Ikirun-Iragbiji Road and the Iragbiji main township road, adding that the government would soon begin work on rural roads in the state “to open up our villages and enable our farmers to access their farms to easily transport their produce to the market.”

While stressing the significance of Iragbiji Day, Oyetola said the festival had helped to strengthen the bond of unity, peace and harmony among the indigenes of the town.

He called on the indigenes in different parts of the country and in the diaspora to come home and contribute their quota for the development of the town.

Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi, commended the governor for supporting the growth and development of the town.