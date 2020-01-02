Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola, has said his administration will enhance the welfare and standard of living of residents of the state in the New Year.

The governor, who gave the assurance in a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, said his administration would continue to strive hard and diligently to lay the bricks that would take the state to the desired heights of economic consolidation this year.

Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people for being supportive to the administration since its inception.

He promised that better days are ahead in the New Year and beyond.

He enjoined residents of the state to exude and maintain the ‘Omoluabi’ fundamentals of peace, hard work, honesty, resourcefulness and selflessness that they were known for.

Oyetola said: “Your support and prayers during our first year in office stabilised us and gave us the confidence to trudge on.

“Together, we stood to surmount the challenges. Words are inadequate to express my heartfelt to you.

“We are resolved to serve you better this year when our economic plans would have started yielding dividends.

“We have demonstrated to the nation and the world that we are a peaceful and enterprising state. We solicit your continued support and prayers as we enter the second year of our administration.”

Meanwhile, House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, has called on Nigerians to focus more on locally made products for the sustainability of the country’s economy this year.

Owoeye, in a new year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi, also called on them to look inward and patronise indigenous manufacturers.

He urged Nigerians to always strive for the good of the land, saying the much-publicised next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), must begin with every Nigerian to ensure a more prosperous country.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to cut down their dependence on foreign goods, especially food stuff to increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship.